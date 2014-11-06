MADRID Nov 6 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 9.3 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months from a year earlier to 1.038 billion euros ($1.30 billion), in line with forecasts.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 9.4 percent rise in revenues to 2.59 billion euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 557.2 million euros, up 9 percent from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)