MADRID Nov 25 Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

Air France said it will own about 2.2 percent of Amadeus following the deal and has committed to a 30-day lock up period on the remaining stake.

In a separate statement, Deutsche Bank said it was placing a 1.4 percent stake in Amadeus among institutional investors through an accelerated book build. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)