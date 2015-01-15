LONDON Jan 15 Citi investment bank has set a price range of 33.150-33.890 euros a share on its placement of shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Citi said earlier that it was placing almost 9.9 million shares on behalf of Air France, equivalent to 2.2 percent of Amadeus's share capital.

The price range values the placement at up to 334.1 million euros ($388.32 million) at the top of the range. ($1 = 0.8604 Euros) (Reporting By Vikram Subhedar; editing by Freya Berry)