MADRID, Sept 30 Barclays and Goldman Sachs are placing a 3 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus belonging to Malta Pension Investments, according to a statement filed to the stock market regulator on Tuesday.

Malta Pension Investments is owned by a pensions fund of German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The vehicle held just over 4 percent of Amadeus shares as of July 31, data from the Spanish company shows.

The package of nearly 13.5 million shares will be sold in an accelerated bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)