* EBITDA up 6 pct to 607 mln euros
* Revenues rises 9 percent to 1.5 bln euros
* Adjusted profit increases 26 pct to 333 mln euros
(Adds dividend, CFO comment, share price reaction)
MADRID, Aug 3 Spanish travel technology company
Amadeus IT Holding is to raise its 2012 dividend
payment, the company said on Friday after reporting first-half
results in line with expectations.
Many companies on Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index have cut
dividends in recent months or opted to compensate shareholders
with more stock rather than cash to conserve capital in a tough
macroeconomic environment.
"Net profits, excluding the sale of Opodo, have grown
significantly, and that means that the 2012 dividend, which will
be paid in 2013, is also going to increase," Chief Financial
Officer Ana de Pro told Reuters.
Amadeus said that adjusted profit for the six months to June
30 rose 26 percent to 333 million euros ($405 million). The
company sold travel agent Opodo last year and reported capital
gains of 271 million euros in its 2011 first-half.
De Pro said the company could also look at other ways to
reward shareholders in the future.
The company's shares were down 1.3 percent at 17 euros in
early trading, having risen 14.5 percent since the beginning of
June.
Amadeus said that first-half earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 607
million euros. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EBITDA of
605 million euros.
Revenues rose 9 percent to 1.5 billion euros, in line with
analysts' expectations, driven by an increase in market share
and traffic growth.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Nigel Davies, Writing by Clare
Kane; Editing by David Goodman)