MADRID Oct 19 Barclays Capital said it has placed 6.84 percent of travel bookings firm Amadeus on behalf of risk capital groups BC Partners and Cinven Limited at 12.60 euros per share.

Shares in Amadeus, which were suspended ahead of the announcement, resumed trading down 3.15 percent at 12.74 euros. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)