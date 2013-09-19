VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian aluminium group AMAG on Thursday named Alcoa executive Helmut Wieser as its next chief executive, replacing Gerhard Falch from April 1, 2014 for a term of just over three years.

Wieser, 59, was most recently global executive vice president and group president Rolled Products at Alcoa, the world's largest aluminium producer, AMAG said in a statement.

Wieser had worked before for Austria Metall AG, a legal predecessor of AMAG.