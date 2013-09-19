BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
VIENNA, Sept 19 Austrian aluminium group AMAG on Thursday named Alcoa executive Helmut Wieser as its next chief executive, replacing Gerhard Falch from April 1, 2014 for a term of just over three years.
Wieser, 59, was most recently global executive vice president and group president Rolled Products at Alcoa, the world's largest aluminium producer, AMAG said in a statement.
Wieser had worked before for Austria Metall AG, a legal predecessor of AMAG.
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation