Nov 18 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected a single dose of
its hormone injection used to reduce the risk of premature
birth, the agency's second rebuff in six months.
The company's shares fell 8 percent to $26.13 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
FDA had rejected the company's application in May and
requested more information on its manufacturing
procedures.
The hormone injection, Makena, is currently approved and
marketed in multi-dose and remains unaffected by FDA's Wednesday
decision.
AMAG gained access to Makena following its acquisition of
privately held Lumara Health Inc in September last year for $675
million.
The multiple dose is approved to lower the risk of premature
birth in pregnant women who has had one premature baby.
Makena generated net sales of $65.2 million for the quarter
ended Sept. 30, up 36 percent from a year earlier.
