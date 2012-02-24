BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
VIENNA Feb 24 Investor Ronny Pecik intends to take a stake in Austrian aluminium group AMAG and has been sounding out potential partners to raise money for a deal, Format magazine reported on Friday, citing unnamed banking sources.
Main owner CP Group 3, a joint venture between One Equity Partners (OEP) and Constantia Packaging, has a 34.5 percent stake worth nearly 220 million euros ($292.9 million) at current market prices that it is ready to sell, the report said.
"We are negotiating with a few interested parties but are not in a hurry to sell," the magazine quoted an OEP spokesman as saying. OEP is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase.
The report could not be independently confirmed immediately.
AMAG went public last year. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.