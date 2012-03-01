VIENNA, March 1 Austrian aluminium group
AMAG has not been in contact with investor Ronny Pecik
and could not foresee when its ownership structure might change,
it said on Thursday.
It was responding to an unconfirmed magazine report that
Pecik intends to take a stake in AMAG.
AMAG shares eased 0.8 percent to 18.80 euros by 1037 GMT.
Pecik and partner Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian telecoms
tycoon, have built a stake of just over a fifth in Telekom
Austria.
Sawiris told Reuters in January the group could boost its
Telekom stake to 25 percent but gave no timetable.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by David Holmes)