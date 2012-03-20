VIENNA, March 20 Raiffeisenlandesbank
Oberoesterreich has increased its voting stake in Austrian
aluminium group AMAG to 16.4 percent by acquiring an
extra 4.7 percent stake.
The regional bank signed an agreement on March 19 to acquire
the extra shares, AMAG said on Tuesday.
The move had been expected as main owner CP Group 3, a joint
venture between One Equity Partner and Constantia Packaging,
divests its AMAG stake.
B&C Industrieholding, which owns Austrian cellulose fibres
group Lenzing, is buying a 29.9 percent stake in AMAG
from OEP, an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)