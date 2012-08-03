VIENNA Aug 3 Austrian metals group AMAG
said solid orders at its casting and rolling divisions
should help it report satisfactory second-half results, despite
lower aluminium prices that hit earnings in the first half.
AMAG said on Friday first-half earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 12 percent to 72.2
million euros ($87.8 million) as high raw materials costs and
the lower aluminium price hit earnings in its metal division.
"The price of aluminium being lower in comparison to the
prior year puts a burden on the metal division, causing its
profit contribution to go down despite full capacity
utilisation," it added in its outlook.
But a steady performance at the casting and rolling
businesses should keep capacity utilisation and earnings there
high in the second semester, it added.
"All in all, the management board expects the satisfactory
business trend to continue in the second half of 2012."
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
