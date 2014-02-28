VIENNA Feb 28 AMAG Austria Metall
said on Friday fourth-quarter core profit rose 2 percent, helped
by cheaper raw materials, higher premiums and price hedges.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were 24 million euros ($32.8 million), beating the
average estimate of 22 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The aluminium producer proposed holding its dividend steady
at 0.60 euros per share. It said earnings were likely to decline
in 2014 if low aluminium prices and tight margins persisted in
its Casting and Rolling divisions.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
