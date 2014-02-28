VIENNA Feb 28 AMAG Austria Metall said on Friday fourth-quarter core profit rose 2 percent, helped by cheaper raw materials, higher premiums and price hedges.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 24 million euros ($32.8 million), beating the average estimate of 22 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The aluminium producer proposed holding its dividend steady at 0.60 euros per share. It said earnings were likely to decline in 2014 if low aluminium prices and tight margins persisted in its Casting and Rolling divisions.

($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)