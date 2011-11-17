Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Hires Jefferies as financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of the company.
* Search for a new CEO still on (Follows Alerts)
Nov 17 AMAG Pharmaceuticals said it hired Jefferies and Company as a financial adviser to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of the company.
Earlier this month, the company said it would restructure its operations and explore strategic alternatives, after it called off its plan to buy Allos Therapeutics.
The search for a new chief executive is still on, AMAG said in a statement.
Shares of the company, valued at about $339.2 million, closed at $16 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."