DUBAI, Sept 30 United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will launch a 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) share sale offering on the main Dubai bourse in October, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The initial public offering is set at a price of 1.02 dirhams per share, representing 55 percent of the company.

Amanat will use the funds raised from the offering to establish and incorporate companies working in the healthcare and education sectors, and develop, manage and operate these companies within the Gulf countries, the statement added.

Sources told Reuters earlier in September that private equity firm Ithmar Capital had picked Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to manage the flotation for its healthcare and education assets through special purpose acquisition company.

Ithmar Capital has a 1.6 percent stake in Amanat. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)