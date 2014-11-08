RIYADH Nov 8 Amanat Holdings, a new United Arab
Emirates company formed to invest in education and healthcare
businesses, said on Saturday its 1.375 billion dirhams ($270
million) initial public offering IPO-AMHO.DU was
oversubscribed.
The company said in an emailed statement that it collected
more than AED 13.6 billion in its 16-day IPO, and that shares
have been allocated proportionately to subscribers. It will list
on the Dubai Financial Market in late November, it said.
Amanat was set up by local and international investors to
take advantage of the growing education and healthcare markets
in the UAE and other Gulf states, it said.
Dubai's main share index, the, closed at 4,4406
points on Friday, up 33.71 percent since the start of the year.
($1 = AED 3.67)
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)