RIYADH Nov 8 Amanat Holdings, a new United Arab Emirates company formed to invest in education and healthcare businesses, said on Saturday its 1.375 billion dirhams ($270 million) initial public offering IPO-AMHO.DU was oversubscribed.

The company said in an emailed statement that it collected more than AED 13.6 billion in its 16-day IPO, and that shares have been allocated proportionately to subscribers. It will list on the Dubai Financial Market in late November, it said.

Amanat was set up by local and international investors to take advantage of the growing education and healthcare markets in the UAE and other Gulf states, it said.

Dubai's main share index, the, closed at 4,4406 points on Friday, up 33.71 percent since the start of the year.

($1 = AED 3.67) (Reporting By Angus McDowall)