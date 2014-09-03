Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
Sept 3 Amara Mining Plc :
* Drilling results continue to confirm high grade nature of CMA zone at Yaoure gold project, including 31m at 4.2g/t
* 2014 drilling campaign is two-thirds complete
* In-Fill drilling continues and a second mineral resource update is anticipated in Q4 2014
* On track to deliver first mineral resource update this month, which is expected to expand current 6.3 million ounce resource base, increase head grade
* Fully-Funded to deliver a pre-feasibility study in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.