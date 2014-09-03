Sept 3 Amara Mining Plc :

* Drilling results continue to confirm high grade nature of CMA zone at Yaoure gold project, including 31m at 4.2g/t

* 2014 drilling campaign is two-thirds complete

* In-Fill drilling continues and a second mineral resource update is anticipated in Q4 2014

* On track to deliver first mineral resource update this month, which is expected to expand current 6.3 million ounce resource base, increase head grade

* Fully-Funded to deliver a pre-feasibility study in Q1 2015