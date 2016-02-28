MELBOURNE Feb 29 Australia's Perseus Mining
has made an all-scrip bid worth $85 million to take
over London-listed Amara Mining, looking to pool their
West African gold resources as bullion prices defy gloom in the
commodities sector.
Perseus said on Monday it was offering 0.68 of a new Perseus
share and 0.34 of a Perseus warrant for every Amara share, which
it said valued Amara at 14.6 pence a share, or 61 million pounds
($85 million), a 42 percent premium to its close last Friday.
The deal, unanimously backed by Amara's board, would give
Perseus Amara's Yaoure gold project in Cote d'Ivoire, adding to
the Edikan gold mine that Perseus owns in Ghana. The combined
group would also have two undeveloped projects in Cote d'Ivoire
and Sierra Leone.
"If approved by Amara's shareholders, the proposal will
potentially transform Perseus into a leading mid-tier West
African gold producer delivering significant benefits to
shareholders of both Perseus and Amara," Perseus Chief Executive
Jeff Quartermaine said.
($1 = 0.7217 pounds)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)