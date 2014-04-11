April 11 Amara Mining Plc

* Has received valid acceptances in respect of 1,705,050 open offer shares from qualifying shareholders, including applications under excess application facility.

* Represents 7.0 per cent. Of open offer shares offered

* Has therefore raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £18.5 million (us$30.5 million) through placing and open offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: