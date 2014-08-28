Aug 28 Amara Mining Plc :

* On track to deliver two mineral resource updates in H2 2014 and a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for Yaoure in Q1 2015

* Production of 31,030 ounces at Kalsaka/Sega in H1 2014

* John McGloin appointed as chief executive officer following Peter Spivey's resignation

* None of amara's assets are affected by ebola virus

* CEO - Look forward to completing two mineral resource updates in H2 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: