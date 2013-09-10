LONDON, Sept 10 West Africa-focused gold miner Amara Mining said it was confident of reducing costs in the coming months and that production at a new project would help it battle lower gold prices.

Bullion has slipped nearly 18 percent this year, heaping pressure on companies both large and small to cut costs.

Amara's cash cost of production came in at $1,493 in the three months to June 30, behind its average realised gold price of $1,370, but chairman John McGloin said bringing on output from its Sega project in Burkina Faso in the third quarter would help the company's cost profile turn a corner.

"We should complete the year with an average cost of between $1,100 and $1,200, and then cash costs next year, as Sega really hits the road, will come down ... it'll come down to $700 an ounce," he said in an interview.

He said he was confident that Amara would meet its 2013 output target of 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold for the year, having produced 19,414 ounces in the first half of the year, as Sega started to ramp up.

The company, which also has projects in Sierra Leone and Cote d'Ivoire, also said that it was reducing its workforce by 25 percent which would result in an annual saving of $1.5 million, and cutting payouts at board and management level to save over $650,000 a year.

Amara on Tuesday posted a loss in core earnings (EBITDA) of $2 million for the first six months of the year after the price of gold plunged, trailing the $11.5 million profit it made in the same period last year.

Shares in Amara traded down 9 percent at 0719 GMT, valuing the company at about 30 million pounds ($47.16 million).

"A lower quarter which doesn't worry us in the scheme of things," Numis analysts said.