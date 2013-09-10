LONDON, Sept 10 West Africa-focused gold miner
Amara Mining said it was confident of reducing costs
in the coming months and that production at a new project would
help it battle lower gold prices.
Bullion has slipped nearly 18 percent this year, heaping
pressure on companies both large and small to cut costs.
Amara's cash cost of production came in at $1,493 in the
three months to June 30, behind its average realised gold price
of $1,370, but chairman John McGloin said bringing on output
from its Sega project in Burkina Faso in the third quarter would
help the company's cost profile turn a corner.
"We should complete the year with an average cost of between
$1,100 and $1,200, and then cash costs next year, as Sega really
hits the road, will come down ... it'll come down to $700 an
ounce," he said in an interview.
He said he was confident that Amara would meet its 2013
output target of 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold for the year,
having produced 19,414 ounces in the first half of the year, as
Sega started to ramp up.
The company, which also has projects in Sierra Leone and
Cote d'Ivoire, also said that it was reducing its workforce by
25 percent which would result in an annual saving of $1.5
million, and cutting payouts at board and management level to
save over $650,000 a year.
Amara on Tuesday posted a loss in core earnings (EBITDA) of
$2 million for the first six months of the year after the price
of gold plunged, trailing the $11.5 million profit it made in
the same period last year.
Shares in Amara traded down 9 percent at 0719 GMT, valuing
the company at about 30 million pounds ($47.16 million).
"A lower quarter which doesn't worry us in the scheme of
things," Numis analysts said.