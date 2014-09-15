NEW YORK, Sept 15 A former trader at Amaranth
Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund
collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S.
regulator's lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate
natural gas futures prices.
The settlement between Brian Hunter, the former trader, and
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was disclosed in
court papers filed in New York federal court Monday.
Along with the fine, Hunter agreed to a permanent ban on
trading in futures contracts, options and other financial
products regulated by the CFTC, according to a proposed consent
order.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)