NEW YORK, Sept 15 A former trader at Amaranth Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate natural gas futures prices.

The settlement between Brian Hunter, the former trader, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court Monday.

Along with the fine, Hunter agreed to a permanent ban on trading in futures contracts, options and other financial products regulated by the CFTC, according to a proposed consent order. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)