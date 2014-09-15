(Corrects details in third paragraph and fourth to make clear
the trading ban is for the settlement period of the expiration
day, and that the ban also includes natural gas futures options
and contracts)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 15 A former trader at Amaranth
Advisors who oversaw its energy desk when the hedge fund
collapsed in 2006 has agreed to pay $750,000 to resolve a U.S.
regulator's lawsuit accusing him of attempting to manipulate
natural gas futures prices.
The settlement between Brian Hunter, Amaranth's former head
energy trader, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
was disclosed in court papers filed in New York federal court on
Monday.
Along with the fine, Hunter agreed to a ban on trading in
futures contracts, options and other financial products
regulated by the CFTC during the settlement period on the day
the contract expires, court records state. Hunter also agreed
not to trade in natural gas futures contracts or options during
the daily closing period for trading them, according to the
proposed consent order.
The deal, which requires court approval, would help close
out one of the CFTC's highest-profile enforcement actions and
allow Hunter to avoid a trial that had until relatively recently
been set for Oct. 6.
The trial was scheduled after the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in 2013 that another
agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, did not have
the authority to impose a $30 million fine on Hunter.
The CFTC's case against Hunter was considered important for
the agency, which has used it as a formal argument to introduce
one of its most contested rules, which caps the overall position
in futures any one trader can hold.
Andrew Lourie, a lawyer for Hunter, declined to comment. A
spokesman for the CFTC did not respond to a request for comment.
The CFTC sued Amaranth and Hunter in July 2007, after the
former $9.2 billion hedge fund piled up $6.4 billion in losses
from bad natural gas contracts.
The CFTC alleged that Amaranth and Hunter had aimed to
manipulate the price of natural gas futures contracts traded on
the New York Mercantile Exchange in early 2006.
Amaranth agreed in 2009 to pay $7.5 million to settle
charges by the CFTC and FERC.
The hedge fund likewise agreed in 2011 to pay $77.1 million
to settle claims by traders who in a class action said they were
hurt by the manipulation.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Amaranth Advisors LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 07-cv-06682.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by
Douwe Miedema in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)