May 7 Amarin Corp Plc filed suit against
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for
restricting its right to promote its fish oil drug Vascepa for
an unapproved, or off-label, use.
The suit, filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, argues that the FDA's ban
violates Amarin's right to free speech under the First Amendment
of the U.S. Constitution.
The FDA's rule "severely restricts medical professionals'
access to information from the source most knowledgeable about
the drugs: the drug manufacturers," the suit says.
It is the first lawsuit of its kind to be launched against
the FDA since 2012, when the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals
overturned the conviction of a drugs salesman, Alfred Caronia,
caught talking to physicians about off-label uses of the
narcolepsy drug Xyrem.
The court ruled that the First Amendment protected truthful
and non-misleading off-label speech.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Will
Dunham)