Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 7 A U.S. judge has barred the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from stopping Irish drugmaker Amarin Corp from promoting its fish oil drug off label, ruling that the company is protected by the First Amendment.
The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan on Friday means that Amarin can promote the pill to doctors for off-label use as long as it does so truthfully. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LIMA, March 23 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said Thursday that a nearly two-week strike has not materially impacted production levels at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, the country's biggest, though the union said output has been cut in half.