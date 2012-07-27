July 27 Shares of Amarin Corp and Horizon Pharma Inc fell after both received regulatory consent for potentially big-selling drugs, as investors cashed in on big gains ahead of the approvals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amarin's Vascepa capsules alongside diet to reduce triglyceride levels -- a blood fat that contributes to heart disease -- in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The regulator also approved Horizon Pharma's drug, Rayos, for treating a broad range of disorders including rheumatoid arthritis and asthma.

Amarin's shares, which have almost tripled since last December, fell as much as 12 percent in early trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Those of Horizon, which doubled over the last four months, slid as much as 21 percent.

Wedbush analyst Akiva Felt said Amarin shares would be volatile in the near-term as investors were expecting a buyout of the company.

"Vascepa should hold significant strategic value for Big Pharma, and we anticipate at least one player being interested in striking a deal," Felt said in a note to clients.

Ireland-based Amarin on Thursday said that it was keeping its options open on whether it would partner on the drug, sell the drug on its own, or look for sale of the company.

Felt also noted that "Vascepa's label does not include everything that Amarin was seeking (such as Anchor efficacy data)."

The data from the Anchor trial had pointed to the drug also helping to reduce LDL-C, or "bad cholesterol," levels.

Anarin's stock hit a year high of $15.96 last week after the company accidentally published on a website that the drug was approved.

Horizon Pharma's drug, Rayos, was cleared to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Rayos, a delayed-release formulation of low-dose prednisone, is marketed in Europe as Lodotra to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian and Rodney Joyce)