May 10 Applied Materials will restructure its environmental solutions business as it grapples with lower demand for equipment used for making solar cells.

The world's largest chip-fab equipment maker said it expects the restructuring will affect about 250 employees globally.

The company expects to record between $70 million and $100 million, or 4 cents to 6 cents per share in charges over the next 12 to 18 months.

Applied's environmental solutions segment manufactures equipment for fabricating solar cells and Light Emitting Diodes.

Shares of the company closed at $11.08 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.