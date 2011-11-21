BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Amata Corp
:
* Aims for at least 20 percent growth in land sales to 1,800
rais in 2012 due to continued growth in the car industry, Chief
Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters
* Says likely to miss its 2011 revenue target of 4 billion
baht, lower than 2010, but depends on fourth-quarter sales
* Says Japanese clients in the auto sector buying more land
in the fourth quarter while floods in central provinces prompt
some investors to shift to new locations at its estates in
eastern provinces of Rayong and Chonburi, which are unaffected
by flood
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)