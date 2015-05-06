BANGKOK May 6 Amata VN PCL, a unit of Thailand's biggest industrial estate developer, Amata Corp PCL , on Wednesday said it plans to amend its application to conduct an initial public offering, thereby pushing the IPO to the third quarter from the second.

"The delay is because we need to update an IPO filing to add Amata City Ha Long and another new project," President Somhatai Panichewa said in Bangkok at a briefing on the Ha Long industrial estate project in north Vietnam.

Amata VN PCL, 44.02 percent owned by Amata Corp, plans to sell 139.4 million shares in the IPO, its filing with the Stock Exchange of Thailand showed. (bit.ly/1H0la8J)

Amata VN intends to put the funds raised towards the $8.5 million it plans to spend on the first phase of Amata City Ha Long, a 70/30 joint venture with local developer Tuan Chau group, Somhatai said.

Parent Amata Corp has earmarked 4.5 billion baht worth of investment for industrial estate developments this year, with 60 percent in Vietnam and the rest Thailand, said Somhatai.

Amata VN's core operation is investing in a company that develops industrial estate and related business in Vietnam.

Amata Corp shares closed flat at 17.90 baht, versus a 0.5 percent decline in the broader market. ($1 = 33.3000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Christopher Cushing)