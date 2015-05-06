BANGKOK May 6 Amata VN PCL, a unit of
Thailand's biggest industrial estate developer, Amata Corp PCL
, on Wednesday said it plans to amend its application
to conduct an initial public offering, thereby pushing the IPO
to the third quarter from the second.
"The delay is because we need to update an IPO filing to add
Amata City Ha Long and another new project," President Somhatai
Panichewa said in Bangkok at a briefing on the Ha Long
industrial estate project in north Vietnam.
Amata VN PCL, 44.02 percent owned by Amata Corp, plans to
sell 139.4 million shares in the IPO, its filing with the Stock
Exchange of Thailand showed. (bit.ly/1H0la8J)
Amata VN intends to put the funds raised towards the $8.5
million it plans to spend on the first phase of Amata City Ha
Long, a 70/30 joint venture with local developer Tuan Chau
group, Somhatai said.
Parent Amata Corp has earmarked 4.5 billion baht worth of
investment for industrial estate developments this year, with 60
percent in Vietnam and the rest Thailand, said Somhatai.
Amata VN's core operation is investing in a company that
develops industrial estate and related business in Vietnam.
Amata Corp shares closed flat at 17.90 baht, versus a 0.5
percent decline in the broader market.
($1 = 33.3000 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Christopher Cushing)