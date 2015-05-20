BANGKOK May 20 Amata Corp, Thailand's second-largest industrial land developer, said on Wednesday it joined with unlisted auto parts maker Summit Group to list a real estate investment trust (REIT) worth up to 4.75 billion baht ($142 million) in June.

Amata Summit Growth REIT will invest in freehold and 30-year leasehold of 88 ready-built factories covering 160,000 square metres in Amata's two industrial estates, Chief Marketing Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters.

Amata and Summit Group will hold a combined 25 percent stake in the REIT, while 75 percent will be offered to investors, mostly institutions, Viboon said adding he expected good response from investors at a time when Thai interest rates are falling.

The trust is expected to give returns of 8.7 percent in the first year, said Pornvipa Tangtrongchit, head of investment banking at Kasikornbank, underwriter of the REIT.

Summit Group's senior executive Santi Patanatmarueng said factory business is expected to grow about 20 percent a year given Thailand will continue to be a hub for exports and auto production in Southeast Asia.

Amata, which houses production bases for car maker BMW and tyre maker Bridgestone Corp, is a bellwether for foreign investor sentiment towards Thailand. Japanese car makers are among its biggest clients.

Listing of REITS has become a popular route for raising funds among Thai property developers since the Thai stock market recovered after a military coup last May. ($1 = 33.5500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)