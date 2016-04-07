BANGKOK, April 7 Thailand's industrial park
developer Amata VN Pcl said on Thursday it had been
granted a new licence by Vietnam's government to develop land
for a $23 million residential and commercial project at Long
Thanh, near Ho Chi Minh City.
The "Amata Service City Long Thanh 1" project will cover
area of 55.4 hectares, or around 53 percent of the total land
plot for which the company submitted licences in the southern
province of Dong Nai, the Thai firm said in a statement.
The construction of the project including warehouses and a
logistics facility is expected to start in 2018 and completed in
2019, when the land will be ready to serve both domestic and
foreign investors, the statement said.
The company is developing its Amata City Long Thanh, a high
technology industrial park project on 410 hectares of land for
which it received a licence in 2015 and is expected to be ready
for investors in 2017.
Amata VN also applied for another two licences to develop
two projects with a combined area of 801 hectares and is
expected to receive the licences in the third quarter, it said.
Amata VN, one of top three foreign-owned industrial park
developers in Vietnam, has run Amata City Bien Hoa since 1994.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)