MELBOURNE Feb 22 Coca-Cola Amatil
, Australia's top soft drinks bottler, reported
full-year earnings close to analysts' forecasts and said the
Australian business expects to be able to deliver volume and
revenue growth this year despite weak consumer spending and poor
weather in some states.
Indonesia had made a strong start to the year, the company
said.
Reported full-year net profit rose 19 percent to A$591.8
million from A$497.3 million.
Excluding one-off items, earnings rose 5 percent to A$532
million, close to analyst forecasts for A$536 million, according
to a Reuters survey of 3 analysts.
