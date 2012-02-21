MELBOURNE Feb 22 Coca-Cola Amatil , Australia's top soft drinks bottler, says the Australian retail market is likely to remain challenging, though its second half results should still improve unless there is an unforeseen economic shock.

Weak consumer sentiment had recently seen prices cut on items such as beer while volumes had not improved, managing director Terry Davis told analysts and media.

Earlier, the company said earnings rose 5 percent excluding one-offs to A$532 million ($569 million), close to analyst forecasts for A$536 million, according to a Reuters survey of 3 analysts.($1 = 0.9348 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)