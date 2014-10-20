(Adds details, background, CEO comment)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 20 Amaya Gaming Group Inc,
which has pivoted to focus on the fast-growing online gambling
market, said on Monday it is exploring a sale of its Cadillac
Jack subsidiary that makes slot machines and electronic bingo
games for casinos.
Earlier this summer, Montreal-based Amaya closed on the $4.9
billion takeover of Rational Group, operator of online gambling
website PokerStars, just as several U.S. states have begun to
move on legislation to legalize online gambling.
Amaya said its strategic review process will consider varied
alternatives for the Cadillac Jack business with the main aim of
expediting Cadillac Jack's growth and maximizing value for Amaya
shareholders.
"In light of recent consolidation within the gaming machine
supplier industry, we believe that this is an appropriate time
to review and evaluate potential strategic alternatives for
Cadillac Jack," said Amaya's Chief Executive David Baazov in a
statement.
The gaming sector has been rife with consolidation over the
last two years as a new generation of gamers has increasingly
begun to bet online, leaving slot machine makers questioning
their future and joining forces to strengthen their position.
In August, U.S. slot machine maker Scientific Games
agreed to buy larger rival Bally Technologies Inc in a
$3.27 billion deal. That deal came just a month after Italian
gaming group GTech SpA said it would buy slot machine
maker International Game Technology for $4.7 billion to
strengthen its U.S. presence.
Those deals came after Scientific Games bought slot machines
maker WMS Industries for $1.5 billion in 2013. Bally itself had
acquired Israeli online casino company Dragonplay Ltd in June
and casino equipment maker SHFL Entertainment in 2013.
Amaya acquired Duluth, Georgia-based Cadillac Jack, which
was focused on serving small to medium-sized casinos and bingo
halls, for about $177 million in 2012. Amaya has since grown the
business, which also began recently to develop some online
versions of its popular slot machine games for online casinos.
Cadillac Jack has a library of over 165 game titles. It has
an installed base of over 13,000 gaming machines, most of which
generate recurring revenues for the company as the slot machines
were installed on a participation agreement basis with casinos.
Amaya, whose share price has more than doubled over the last
six month after news of the PokerStars deal emerged, said it has
engaged Macquarie Capital and Deutsche Bank as its co-financial
advisors to assist with the strategic review.
Although the vast majority of Amaya's revenues is now being
generated by its online gambling business, it still draws some
revenue from certain other business-to-business ventures besides
Cadillac Jack, including via the sale of online casino gaming
technology and gaming machines for the lottery market.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and James
Dalgleish)