March 29 Amaya Inc Chief
Executive David Baazov was taking an indefinite paid leave of
absence, the Canadian gambling website operator said, a week
after Baazov was charged with insider trading by Quebec's
securities regulator.
Charges against Baazov come about two months after Amaya
said it had received a non-binding proposal from the chief
executive to take the company private.
Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on an offer
to buy Amaya and to avoid a distraction for the company while he
responds to the allegations against him by the securities
regulator, Amaya said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)