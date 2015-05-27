TORONTO May 27 Amaya Inc, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, said on Wednesday its shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 8 after getting exchange approval.

The world's largest publicly traded online gaming company, now in the running to buy London-listed online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc, disclosed in March it sought a Nasdaq listing to broaden its shareholder base outside its Canadian home market.

"We anticipate that the Nasdaq listing will provide greater visibility and better liquidity for our stock," said Amaya Chief Executive Officer David Baazov, in a statement.

The stock will trade under the "AYA" symbol on the Nasdaq, just as it does on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)