TORONTO May 14 Canadian gaming company Amaya
Inc, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and
Full Tilt, reported a massive jump in revenue and an adjusted
profit on Thursday, on the back of its pivot to focus on the
burgeoning online gambling market.
Montreal-based Amaya, which transformed itself in 2014 after
it acquired PokerStars and Full Tilt through a $4.9 billion
buyout of Rational Group, has been selling or spinning off its
non-core assets over the last few months.
Excluding one-time amortization and acquisition related
costs among other items, the company posted an adjusted profit
of C$82.5 million ($69 million), or 41 Canadian cents a share.
That compared with a year earlier loss of C$1.3 million, or 1
Canadian cent a share.
Quarterly revenue rose to C$340.1 million, from C$12.8
million, a year ago, said Amaya, which recently signed a deal to
sponsor Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr, who plays at the club
level with Barcelona FC in Spain.
"We saw continued strength in our core consumer online
gaming business in the first quarter," said Chief Executive
David Baazov in a statement, adding that PokerStars grew its
share of the global online poker market and saw gross deposits
rise some 9 percent on a domestic currency basis.
PokerStars, which recently signed Japanese model and actress
Yuiko Matsukawa as a new celebrity brand ambassador, estimates
it controlled some 66 percent of the online poker market, based
on cash game and tournament players in the first quarter, up
from 62 percent a year earlier.
Last month, Amaya spinned off and listed its Diamond Game
unit into a new entity dubbed Innova Gaming Group.
Diamond Game designs, develops and markets games mainly for the
North American lottery industry.
In March, it agreed to sell its Cadillac Jack unit that
makes slot machines and electronic bingo games for casinos to an
affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
for C$476 million.
($1 = 1.1952 Canadian dollars)
