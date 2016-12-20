(Corrects figures in second paragragh to dollars from Canadian dollars)

Dec 20 Amaya Inc founder David Baazov said on Tuesday he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company as some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.

Baazov, a former CEO of Amaya, offered to buy the company in November in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. Including debt and transaction costs, the deal was for $6.7 billion.

Baazov said last month he would seek new funding for the portion of the offer he was financing along with a consortium of investors after an investor he had previously said was backing the offer turned out not to be.

Baazov and four funds were to have financed $3.65 billion of the deal. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)