LONDON Oct 18 Canadian online gambling company
Amaya Inc said on Tuesday it had ended merger
talks with British bookmaker William Hill after
concluding that it could best deliver shareholder value by
remaining an independent company.
Amaya said it had also been informed by its former chief
executive, David Baazov, that he continued to be interested in
acquiring all of the outstanding shares of Amaya, but that the
firm had not received an offer that it believed was capable of
resulting in a transaction.
Amaya and William Hill announced earlier this month that
they were in talks to combine in a merger of equals but the deal
was thrown into doubt days later when a leading investor in the
British bookmaker said it would oppose any combination.
