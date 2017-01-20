BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Canada's Amaya Inc raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2016, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31., helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.
The gambling website operator now expects adjusted profit of $364 million-$374 million for 2016, higher than its previous forecast of between $344 million and $354 million.
Amaya also said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sebag would retire later this year once his successor is idenitified and appointed. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
