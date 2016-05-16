BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
May 16 Pokerstars owner Amaya Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the company continued to add customers, expand its online casino offerings and invest in its online sportsbook.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $55.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $23.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $288.7 million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn