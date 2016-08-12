Aug 12 Amaya Inc said Chief Executive David Baazov, who was charged with insider trading by Quebec's securities regulator, stepped down on Thursday.

The company, which owns gambling websites PokerStars and Full Tilt, said interim CEO Rafi Ashkenazi replaces Baazov.

Amaya's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $22.49 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $6.38 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)