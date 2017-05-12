May 12 Amaya Inc,, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported an 18.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, as it attracted more customers.

The company's net income rose to $65.8 million, or 33 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $55.5 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $317.3 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)