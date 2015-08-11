By Mari Saito
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 Amazon.com Inc
quietly shuttered a pay-per-click advertising program that
allowed businesses to divert traffic from the retailer's
platform to their own websites on Tuesday, saying it would
permanently discontinue the program in October.
The program allowed many businesses that are not necessarily
sellers on Amazon's online marketplace to buy ad space on its
website. Targeted ads for specific items would pop up on
Amazon's website and drive shoppers to the retailer or
manufacturer's own site.
"Our customers performed really well with it because it
provided a middle ground of being able to partner with Amazon
but also not allowing them to see all their transaction data,"
said Scot Wingo, the executive chairman of ChannelAdvisor, which
helps retailers and manufacturers sell on ecommerce platforms.
Wingo said the program was known for its high conversion
rate and said advertisers were surprised when they received an
email from Amazon notifying them of the change this week.
An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the change and said the
advertising program will no longer be available after Oct. 31.
"At Amazon we are constantly reviewing the services we offer
partners to help them best reach our customer base and grow
their businesses," the company said in an email to Reuters.
Amazon offers other advertising options for third-party sellers
to differentiate their products like its sponsored ads program.
Amazon's overall advertising business could bring in $1.26
billion in 2015 worldwide and grow to $1.83 billion by 2018,
according to estimates from eMarketer, which tracks online
advertising.
"We are disappointed with the news," said Angela Hsu, vice
president of Internet business and marketing at Lamps Plus, a
home decor company that used the product ads program. The
company was featured in an Amazon case study in May and said the
program increased its sales by more than 80 percent.
Consumers are increasingly starting their product searches
on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon before looking on
individual retailer's website.
A recent survey released by Amazon and Pymnts.com found that
64 percent of respondents said they begin searching for a
product on a marketplace, followed by their favorite websites,
search engines and social media.
Google Inc, which announced this week it will
morph into a new holding company called Alphabet Inc, has
acknowledged the dominance of Amazon, with executive chairman
Eric Schmidt calling the online retailer its biggest competitor
in searches.
Shoppers can discover, compare and purchase products
directly from retailers by clicking on Google's ads. Facebook
also launched targeted products ads in February.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Alan Crosby)