WASHINGTON Aug 9 The plot of the
Amazon-Hachette battle over ebook prices just acquired a strange
literary twist.
Amazon is asking readers to help in its running dispute with
Hachette Book Group by emailing Hachette's CEO. But it may have
missed the mark when it picked on English writer George Orwell
to make its point.
In a message from the Amazon Books Team on a website (www.readersunited.com/)
on Friday evening, Amazon.com Inc reiterated its
arguments for cheaper ebooks, and suggested people email
Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch. The company published Pietsch's
email address and listed key points people might want to make.
In its message, also emailed to writers who publish directly
on its Kindle e-readers, Amazon compared the advent of ebooks to
the arrival of paperback books in the 1930s. It said many in the
literary establishment and book trade were similarly suspicious
about cheaper reading and the assault on hardback books. It put
Orwell into the anti-paperback camp.
"If 'publishers had any sense, they would combine against
them (paperbacks) and suppress them.' Yes, George Orwell was
suggesting collusion," Amazon's message said.
However, as the New York Times pointed out on Saturday, the
internet retail giant seems to have misread Orwell, who was
famed for his anti-totalitarian views and unlikely to seriously
advocate suppressing books.
Orwell's suggestion appears ironic - he was implying that
paperbacks were doing so well that publishers not selling them
were bound to be upset.
Amazon took its Orwell quote from a review of Penguin
paperbacks in the New English Weekly in March 1936, in which the
author said, "Penguin Books are splendid value for sixpence. So
splendid that if the other publishers had any sense they would
combine against them and suppress them."
Orwell, best known for the novels "1984" and "Animal Farm,"
was not completely sold on cheaper reading. He noted that
paperbacks were good for readers but not good for the book trade
or for writers. "In my capacity as reader I applaud the Penguin
Books; in my capacity as writer I pronounce them anathema."
Officials at Amazon and Hachette did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Amazon says pricing ebooks at $14.99 or $19.99 is too
expensive and unjustifiable in most cases. It argues that lower
priced ebooks sell more and so ultimately generate more revenue,
and more royalties for authors.
In its dispute, Amazon has delayed deliveries and cut
discounts on some books published by Hachette, the
fourth-largest U.S. book publisher, owned by France's Lagardere
.
(Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by David Gregorio)