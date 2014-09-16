By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 State and local officials
in Ohio are courting Amazon.com Inc with tax breaks and
other perks to convince the No. 1 U.S. online retailer to build
a $1.1 billion data center in central Ohio and create 120 jobs,
according to public records.
The records offer a rare look at the typically tight-lipped
company's growth plans for its popular cloud computing division,
Amazon Web Services, founded in 2006. There are 10 AWS data
centers, called regions within the company, around the world,
including four in the United States, AWS said.
"We are constantly evaluating a long list of additional
target countries and U.S. locations," AWS said in a statement.
In late August, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority extended an
estimated $81 million in tax breaks to an Amazon subsidiary
called Vadata Inc, according to state filings.
In exchange for the tax deal, Amazon has committed to invest
at least $1.1 billion over the next three years to build a data
center. It will also create 120 jobs with an average salary of
$80,208 by the end of 2018, according to the filing.
Separately, city officials in Dublin, Ohio, are also looking
to transfer 68.7 acres of city-owned land to the company from
2015 until 2024 - worth $6.75 million - among other perks,
according to city documents posted online.
The Columbus Dispatch newspaper reported that Dublin city
officials are expected to vote on whether to proceed with the
Amazon offer on Sept. 22.
