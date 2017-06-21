By Lynn Adler
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 A bridge loan for up to
US$13.7bn to back Amazon.com’s purchase of upscale grocer Whole
Foods Markets, which is the second-largest US bridge this year,
is stoking merger-related financing that has been stifled by
prolonged uncertainty about the Trump administration’s policies.
Even with Amazon’s 364-day loan, which is also the
thirteenth largest in the past two decades, US bridge financing
of about US$57bn this year is 21% lower than the same period
last year, including deals closed and in process, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC.
As a result, fee income for banks arranging and syndicating
the bridge facilities and longer-term funding is being squeezed.
Bridges are usually replaced with permanent financing, including
equity and bonds.
“Everyone is hoping that Amazon/Whole Foods is the start of
the next wave, but there’s no telling if that’s the case or if
there won’t be anything else big until there’s more clarity
around tax policy etc,” a senior banker said.
Amazon.com said it expects to fund its US$13.7bn merger with
debt that could include senior unsecured notes, term loans,
bridge loans, or any combination, along with cash on hand.
The Whole Foods acquisition, which according to Thomson
Reuters ranks as the eleventh biggest global retail deal and the
fourth biggest US retail deal on record, will help boost fee
income for lenders at the tail end of a tough first half.
Bridge financing so far this year roughly matches volume in
the same period of 2015, and is the lowest since about US$31bn
four years ago.
Earlier this year, several high-profile insurance company
mergers were scuttled by US antitrust rulings, and the lack of
action on tax, trade and healthcare legislation is stifling the
pace of new M&A, bankers noted.
FASTER TAKEOUT
Some of this year’s borrowers are replacing bridges more
quickly with permanent financing, expecting little regulatory
scrutiny or opposition to their M&A deals, several bankers and
analysts said.
At the same time, companies are taking advantage of ongoing
lofty investor demand for bonds and other debt, and looking to
lock in still low borrowing costs.
“Given the robustness of the capital markets, and given the
current situation with a lot of borrowers not having significant
antitrust issues, borrowers have elected to hit the bond market
immediately versus waiting a couple of months,” another banker
said. “They feel good about closing their acquisitions, and
there’s a quick takeout of the bridge."
The swifter pace of swapping from a bridge to bonds, as well
as the reduced overall loan volume, is weighing on total fees
earned by lending banks.
Fee income from providing bridge loans is US$109m so far
this year, a 47% slump from the same time last year, according
to a Freeman Consulting Services analysis based on LPC data.
The fees earned from arranging permanent financing on those
loans have also declined, although more modestly, by around 21%
to US$172m.
US medical supplier Becton Dickinson’s US$15.7bn bridge loan
to buy medical technology company C R Bard, this year’s largest
US bridge financing, is an example of the quicker turnaround to
longer-term debt.
“The Becton Dickinson bond offering closed less than a month
after the acquisition was announced and the bridge was
arranged,” said Jeff Nassof, a director at Freeman. “In cases
like this, bridge loan fees are likely to be relatively low.
This trend is a primary reason why bridge loan fees have
declined at a sharper pace than volumes in the last year.”
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon
Methven)