By James Davey
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 Amazon launched a
British version of its AmazonFresh food delivery service on
Thursday in a long-anticipated move by the world's largest
online retailer to break into the UK grocery market.
Britain has one of the world's most developed online
markets, with the big four supermarkets Tesco,
Sainsbury's, Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrisons
competing with specialist delivery firm Ocado.
The market is nevertheless predicted to nearly double to
17.2 billion pounds ($25 billion) in the five years to 2020,
according to industry research group IGD.
"We are launching with a comprehensive offer in a limited
area and will take our time to hone and improve our service,"
Ajay Kavan, vice president of AmazonFresh, said.
AmazonFresh will initially offer a full grocery service at
competitive prices in parts of central and east London from a
distribution centre in the east of the capital. It said it would
use small and medium sized external carriers for deliveries.
Britain's grocery market has been convulsed in recent years
by changing shopping habits, the rise of German discounters Aldi
and Lidl and a brutal price war and analysts see AmazonFresh as
a potential challenge to the whole industry over time.
"We will be very methodical and considered in how we roll
this service out further in the UK," Kavan said.
Shoppers in the eligible London postcodes who are already
members of the Amazon Prime subscription service will be able to
choose from a range of more than 130,000 products, including
tens of thousands of grocery items.
Amazon's offer will include fresh and frozen products from
Morrisons, with whom it struck a wholesale supply deal in
February. It will also offer major brands including Coca-Cola,
Kellogg's, Danone, Warburtons and Walkers as well as products
from local food producers and shops in locations such as
London's trendy Borough Market.
Amazon launched a fresh food offering in Seattle in 2007 and
has since moved to a handful of other U.S. cities, but it has
struggled to find the best pricing model.
It has offered some food and drink items to British
customers since 2010, and in November extended a packaged
groceries offer already available in Germany and Japan to
members of its premium Amazon Prime service in Britain.
Amazon Prime members in the UK pay an annual subscription of
79 pounds. They can sign up for a 30-day trial of AmazonFresh
and will then pay 6.99 pounds per month for the service, with
unlimited deliveries for orders of above 40 pounds.
($1 = 0.6869 pounds)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)