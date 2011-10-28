SHANGHAI Oct 28 Amazon.com Inc is in
talks with Chinese regulators to bring in its popular e-reader
Kindle and its recently announced tablet Kindle Fire, local
media reported quoting an Amazon executive.
Amazon's Senior Vice President Marc Onetto told Sohu IT in
an interview on Thursday that the firm's Kindle products are
still under discussion with regulators over copyright issues.
Onetto said there was no timeline for the introduction of
the Kindle to China and that the firm was not planning to work
with domestic vendors just yet.
"We hope to launch products in China that are simple and
user-friendly. If there are too many vendors participating, the
product will become very complex. We are not only concerned with
the speed to market in China but also with user needs," Onetto
told Sohu.
Amazon shocked investors earlier this week with a far
weaker-than-expected outlook for the crucial holiday season
quarter as it spent heavily on its new Kindle Fire tablet
computer.
The firm, which acquired Chinese e-commerce website Joyo.com
in 2004, changed its branding on Thursday and dropped Joyo from
its name to be known as just Amazon China. Amazon also shortened
its local Chinese website to "www.z.cn".
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)