By Deepa Seetharaman and Piya Sinha-Roy
| SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES
SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES Jan 12 Amazon.com
Inc's success at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards may help
it win over two key audiences: Hollywood's A-list talent and the
shopping customers the retailer wants to join its Prime
membership program.
"Transparent", about a divorced parent who comes out as
transgender to his three grown children, won a Golden Globe for
best TV comedy while lead Jeffrey Tambor won for best actor.
They are the first major wins for Amazon.
"It gives Amazon a way to go to the TV industry and say 'you
do a show with us, you can win awards too,' whereas it couldn't
say that a week ago," said Eric Deggans, TV Critic at NPR.
More importantly for Amazon, awards are a new calling card
for Prime, its $99-a-year club known for two-day shipping, which
the company sees key to growth.
On Thursday, Amazon will unveil 13 new pilots for programs
that, like Transparent, will only be available for free on
Prime.
In some cases, Amazon has pitched Prime primarily as a video
service, a shift in marketing from the focus on shipping.
In a September survey conducted by RBC Capital Markets, 10
percent of Prime members said unlimited instant streaming video
was its most important feature, up from 7.9 percent in May 2013.
Prime members spend three times more on Amazon.com than
other consumers, according to International Strategy and
Investment Group analyst Greg Melich.
Michael Scanlon, who manages $3.5 billion at Manulife Asset
Management and holds shares of Amazon, said drawing new Prime
members was worth some video investment. "Over time they should
be able to get that paid back in pretty powerful way," he said.
FINDING THE RIGHT MIX
The Amazon Studios division launched in 2010 and initially
focused on shows from little-known writers that would then be
streamed to Prime members for feedback. Amazon still streams the
pilots to the public, but it has focused on hiring established
talent, and Studios' chief Roy Price said the wins would
reinforce the new focus on "visionary artists".
The company also has ramped up its promotion of the new
shows, addressing a lack of awareness on how exactly to watch
its original content.
That compares with an earlier approach. "They said that they
didn't believe in the normal patterns of advertising that would
happen when on TV because they had a different experience as a
retailer," said Michael Lehmann, executive producer on an early
Amazon show "Betas", which was later canceled.
During the last three months of the year, less than 40
percent of U.S. Prime members, or 14 million, watched at least
one episode of "Transparent," according to data from a Consumer
Intelligence Research Partners survey.
By contrast, 30 million Netflix members watched at least one
episode of "Orange is the New Black" and 28 million subscribers
of Time Warner's HBO Go reported watching at least one episode
of "Game of Thrones," said CIRP, which estimates that there are
between 35 million and 40 million U.S. Prime subscriptions.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; editing by Andrew Hay)